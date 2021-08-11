TACT sweeps the boards in All-England Theatre Festival grand final at Bridlington Spa

The Rex Walford Award is presented to Total Arts Community Theatre.

Total Arts Community Theatre (TACT) swept the boards with its play Five Kinds if Silence by Shelagh Stephenson.

Chris Jaeger MBE, the professional adjudicator, gave the Tamworth group the highest marks he had ever awarded in all his 24 years of judging festivals.

Winning awards for best actor, stage design, exceptional creativity and finally the overall winner’s trophy, the Midlands group brought us a thought-provoking story of violence and abuse within a family desperate to escape.

The Paul Dyson Trophy is given to Stephen Fortune Smith for his acting role as Billy.

A spokesman for the event said: “Stephen Fortune Smith gave a chilling performance as Billy, the predatory father, whilst his wife Rebekah was utterly believable as one of his abused daughters.

“Rebekah also directed the piece and designed the hauntingly bleak set.

“Other actors, Susie Dudley, Tracey Jenkins, Alison Rogers and Sue Fortune all worked in harmony to create a stunning piece of theatre.

“The All-England Committee would like to thank the Spa staff for all their help over the weekend with the catering and all the technical support given.”