Swim Safe scheme returns to Bridlington this month – here’s how to take part

The popular Swim Safe scheme returns to Bridlington later this month for the first time since 2019.

The scheme sees children aged 7–14 shown how to swim safely in open water, including the sea.

The programme will operate in Bridlington from Monday 16 to Friday 20 August, with a session held every hour between 11am and 3pm.

The RNLI and Swim England estimate that 1.8m children have missed out on learning vital water-safety skills last year due to the Covid pandemic.

“Together we’re bringing back Swim Safe this summer,” said Donna Loveland of the Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund, which funds and delivers the free programme.