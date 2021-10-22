Support offered to students who are living in a household with alcohol and drug issues

Laura Jarvis provides training through Generis which is part of the service.

The Alcohol and Drug Service is training those who work with young people to spot the signs and know how to offer help and support when a problem presents.

As alcohol and drug usage has increased for so many during the Covid-19 pandemic, more children and young people have concerns about parents at home.

The Generis Level 2 qualification in Drug and Alcohol Awareness explains the different types of substances, the risks, the effects and how to identify and provide support when a problem is highlighted.

She said: “Children and young people can be greatly affected when family members use drugs and/or alcohol. Feeling helpless and isolated when a person they care about is behaving in such a way.

“This can lead to anger and frustration which manifests itself in different ways, behaviour can become disruptive at best and destructive at worst.

“Schools are in a good position to notice changes in behaviour which could be a sign that students are using themselves, or that something is happening at home. Living in a household like this can mean missing out on mealtimes, lack of basic routine and irregular bedtimes also create a variety of issues.

“Older children have been found to suffer from obsessive disorders and excessive self-consciousness, as they worry that they are different from other people. They can also have problems with school.

“The people working in schools; teachers and pastoral staff, as well as social clubs and even other parents, can undertake our nationally accredited training courses to help spot the signs and know how to approach a young person who is thought to be using alcohol and/or drugs, or when they appear to be affected by another person who is close to them.”