Superhero workshop ready to be a big draw
Do you like to draw? Do you have a favourite Superhero? Batman? Supergirl? Antman? or The Black Widow?
Local amateur artist and illustrator Bill Booth is hosting a drawing workshop for children who want to improve, or learn to draw their own favourite superheroes, whoever they may be.
There is a chance to join Mr Booth for a workshop for children at the Hornsea Hub on Saturday, September 25 from 10.30am – 11.30am.
The event is most suitable for children aged 8 – 11.
Kimberley Harston, librarian, said: “We are pleased to welcome Bill back to the Children’s Festival for 2021. His drawing workshop was so popular when he was last with us.”
Tickets cost £6 for one child, £10 for two children and £12 for three children. Book online at www.festivalofwords.co.uk