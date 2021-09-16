Superhero workshop ready to be a big draw

Do you like to draw? Do you have a favourite Superhero? Batman? Supergirl? Antman? or The Black Widow?

Thursday, 16th September 2021, 10:53 am
Local amateur artist and illustrator Bill Booth is hosting a drawing workshop for children who want to improve, or learn to draw their own favourite superheroes, whoever they may be.

There is a chance to join Mr Booth for a workshop for children at the Hornsea Hub on Saturday, September 25 from 10.30am – 11.30am.

The event is most suitable for children aged 8 – 11.

Kimberley Harston, librarian, said: “We are pleased to welcome Bill back to the Children’s Festival for 2021. His drawing workshop was so popular when he was last with us.”

Tickets cost £6 for one child, £10 for two children and £12 for three children. Book online at www.festivalofwords.co.uk