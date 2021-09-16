Superhero workshop ready to be a big draw

Local amateur artist and illustrator Bill Booth is hosting a drawing workshop for children who want to improve, or learn to draw their own favourite superheroes

Local amateur artist and illustrator Bill Booth is hosting a drawing workshop for children who want to improve, or learn to draw their own favourite superheroes, whoever they may be.

There is a chance to join Mr Booth for a workshop for children at the Hornsea Hub on Saturday, September 25 from 10.30am – 11.30am.

The event is most suitable for children aged 8 – 11.

Kimberley Harston, librarian, said: “We are pleased to welcome Bill back to the Children’s Festival for 2021. His drawing workshop was so popular when he was last with us.”