Super Sewerby Squirrels sessions

Sewerby Squirrels sessions will offer a packed programme throughout November at the Orangery at Sewerby Hall.

The sessions, held for under 5s and their grown-ups on Mondays during term time (from 10-11.30am), are based on seasonal events, Edwardian life and Sewerby Hall exhibits.

An Amy Johnson-themed Craft session will take place on Monday, November 11, where participants can come and make a feathery bird to take home!

On Monday, November 18 there is Beach Explorers – a chance to enjoy sand play, beach-themed toys, and dressing up.

The last session on Monday, November 25 will be Edwardian Cleaning.

Visitors can use a Dolly Tub, beat a carpet, polish brass, and play with bubbles (weather dependent).

For full details of the Sewerby Squirrels, visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk