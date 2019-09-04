Subway confirm job losses as Bridlington store closes its doors

The Subway store in Bridlington closed it's doors for the final time this week.

The sandwich chain, on Promenade, Bridlington, was shut on Monday (September 2).

A Subway spokesperson has also confirmed that four jobs were lost in the store closure.

It was announced last week that the store would be closing this month, but Subway "will be looking to open a new store in Bridlington in the near future, and look forward to providing a further update for the local community when able."

The Subway brand operates more than 44,000 locations around the world providing made-to-order sandwiches.