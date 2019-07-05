Students praised for 'amazing' Rock of Ages show at Bridlington Spa

Bridlington School students have received praise from their teachers and on social media for the Rock of Ages show.

Pupils performed four shows, including one matinee performance for the local primary school, this week at the Spa.

Head of performing arts, Nina Hardy, said: "The show was amazing. We have had some great comments about how professional and how much energy there was on stage."

All together there were 72 cast members and five back stage crew for the Rock of Ages show.

She added: "The live band was made up from teachers and students and special mention must go to the two year 10 students that played the lead guitar and bass and absolutely smashed it!

"The leads were phenomenal with Molly Green as Sherrie and Jamie Mckellar as Drew. These parts are extremely technically demanding and they made it look easy.

"Nathan Turner played Lonny who Narrated the show and played the part brilliantly bringing so much comedy to the stage.

"Supporting roles were all played by year 13 students who are about to head off to university to do performing arts or music, apart from the part of Franz who was played by a year seven student Kaiden Hardy, he is definitely one to watch it the future he did an amazing job.

"I am really proud of what they have achieved and hope that we have created a memory that they will cherish forever."

On social media, comments have praised the students on a "fantastic performance" and people are now looking forward to the next show.