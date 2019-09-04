Store’s space offer to groups in Bridlington

Morrisons Bridlington is launching a new service, offering free meeting spaces to local groups such as new parents, charities, book clubs, craft groups and gaming communities.

Groups can book tables, which can seat up to 20 people, through the Morrisons Bridlington’s community champion.

The initiative is designed to help groups deal with the increasing cost of booking meeting spaces in local centres, after its research revealed that local groups typically spend up to £20 an hour on meet up spaces.

Helen Tordoff, head of cafes at Morrisons, said: “We’ve seen more groups use our cafe spaces as meet up areas so we’re delighted to formalise the offering and make it even easier for local communities to come together over a cup of tea and great food.”

Visit www.morrisons.com for more details.