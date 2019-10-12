Stately home owners plan festive delights

The owners of Burton Agnes Hall are already making plans, and decorations, to wow visitors ahead of the popular Christmas event.

The walled gardens at the stately home, which offer flamboyant seasonal displays year-round, provide the ingredients for some of the loveliest natural decorations imaginable.

Simon and Olivia Cunliffe-Lister, with the enthusiastic support of their five children and a team of local helpers, decorate each corner of their Elizabethan home to create a wonderland with traditional and contemporary handmade decorations.

The festivities take place from Thursday, November 14 to Monday, December 23.

Olivia Cunliffe-Lister said: “We adore this time of year and the Christmas preparations.

“We’ve dreamed up room schemes and are now making hundreds of decorations.”