Staff at Scarborough Hall Care Home "Elf" themselves to raise money for alzheimers

Staff at the home celebrated National Elf Day in support of alzheimers

Launched by the Alzheimer’s Society and delivered direct from the North Pole, Elf Day was created to sprinkle some festive cheer on fundraising towards finding a cure for dementia.

From stripy socks to head-to-toe elf outfits, anything goes – there’s snow better way to raise money to help beat dementia.

On the day, residents and staff at Scarborough Hall were able to enjoy elf-themed games including as the team at the home donned their elfish apparel.

Staff at the home looked very festive in their elf outfits

The home managed to raise a total of £40.00 towards the cause.

Margaret a resident of the home said: “It is always a very festive day and the staff always make us laugh in their costumes. What a wonderful way to raise money for charity!”

Charlotte Nurse, General Manager at Scarborough Hall and head elf, said: “Elf Day at Scarborough Hall is always a lot of fun and we are home to some of the most unusual

elves I have ever seen!

"We know first-hand that many people, including a good number of our residents, are living with some form of Alzheimer’s.

"That’s why raising money to support dementia charities is dear to our hearts and we’re always so keen to get involved.

"We’re proud that the money we’ve raised will go towards such a good cause.