St Aidan Road to be closed for two hours next month during essential manhole work
There will be traffic restrictions along part of St Aidan Road, Bridlington, next month.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 12:11 pm
An order to prohibit any vehicle from proceeding between the junctions of Queensgate and St Cuthbert Road will be in operation between 9.30am and 11.30am on Tuesday, December 7. The restriction will allow work to take place on a new manhole frame and cover. Diversion signs will be in place during the work.
The alternative route for traffic affected by the road closure will be via Queensgate Roundabout, Queensgate, St MarysWalk, St Alban Road and St Cuthbert Road.