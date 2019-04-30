Squirrels group help plea

Organisers of the ‘Sewerby Squirrels’ sessions, held on Monday mornings at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, are looking for more volunteers.

Aimed at under fives and their families, the sessions are held in the Orangery between 10am and 11.30am every Monday during East Riding term time.

Under fives learning co-ordinator Lucy Cooke said : “We are absolutely delighted with the continued success of Sewerby Squirrels, and we are now looking for more volunteers to come and help to maintain and perhaps expand the sessions still further.

“We are looking for people who are willing to help with a range of activities.”

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk, phone 01262 673796, or email sewerby.hall@eastriding.gov.uk for more details.