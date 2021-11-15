Spotlight Theatre will bring The Magic of the Musicals to life in run of shows

Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre is set to present all the magic of the musicals.Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre is set to present all the magic of the musicals.

Spotlight’s own company, Bridlington Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, is set to perform a run of shows from Tuesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 5 as it presents its first live musical show for many months.

The venue will once again come to life as the society performs and dances to iconic songs in ‘The Magic of the Musicals’, with songs from Abba, Billy Elliot, The King and I, Annie Get Your Gun, Shrek and many more.

A spokesman said: “Suitable for all ages, The Magic of the Musicals will really lift the spirits as Christmas approaches.”

Spotlight’s own company, Bridlington Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society is set to perform a run of shows from Tuesday, November 30 to Saturday, December 5 as it presents its first live musical show for many months.