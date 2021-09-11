Spotlight Theatre set to stage Allo Allo shows

The Allo Allo shows at the Spotlight Theatre will take place on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25, starting 7.30pm.

The venue will have a number of safety measures in place, including hand sanitation points, a test and trace QR code at the entrance for people to scan, while the theatre will be air sprayed before performances using a fogging sanitising machine.

A spokesman said: “Like the TV series the staged play is set in occupied France where Rene and his wife Edith run a small cafe/stroke bar where they have to placate both the Germans and the French resistance.”