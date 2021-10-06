Spotlight Theatre set to shine a light on two multi-instrumentalists Andante

Multi-instrumentalists Andante return to the West Street venue with a third inspiring and uplifting show of songs from the era of Peace, Protest and Love.

The songs will be performed on a variety of instruments including guitars, bass, flutes, bodhran, banjo, accordion, ukulele, piano, timbales, charango, zither, balalaika, concertina – and the musical saw.

A spokesman said: “Following on from Blowin’ in The Wind and Times Are A-Changin’, Vee Sweeney and Mark Rowson bring you a fantastic, heartwarming and nostalgic night with Fire and Rain, including songs from the Folk Rock Songbook.”