Spot migrant birds at Flamborough

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s countryside access team has organised an event this weekend at Flamborough.

An Autumn Migration Birdwatch will take place at South Landing Local Nature Reserve on Sunday (October 20) from 9.30am to 11.30am.

Flamborough Headland is one of the best places in the UK to experience bird migration as Scandinavian migrant birds cross the North Sea for milder winters.

Booking is essential and the event costs £3.50 for adults; £2.50 for adults over 60 and children/young people; and £9 for a family ticket. Visit www.bridspa.com/events to book a place.