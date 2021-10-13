Spooky scenes around Burton Agnes Hall trail

Visitors at Burton Agnes Hall will explore frightfully fun scenes.

People will be able to hunt around the peaceful yet eerily atmospheric woodland, finding a frightfully fun series of handcrafted scenes.

Each dramatic scene asks a single question and bears a freaky fact, and visitors have to decipher the full trail of spooky clues to enjoy an eerie treat.

There’s no extra charge to enjoy the trail as admission is included in the normal gardens price (free for Burton Agnes Hall members).

Burton Agnes Hall’s spooktacular Halloween Trail wiill be entertaining visitors between Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 31.

The hall and gardens remain to visitors open until Sunday, October 31.

The next event at the stately home after the Halloween Trail will be the Christmas celebrations, Starting on Sunday, November 14. A Burton Agnes Hall spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled that this year our Christmas opening will return indoors once again.

“The house will be decorated with original, handmade decorations, with many crafted from flowers and foliage cropped and dried from the walled garden.