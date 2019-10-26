Special feature: Focus on North Wolds Lions Club

The North Wolds Lions Club was formed in 1985 and is part of the World’s largest Charity organisation with over 1.5 million members worldwide.

The club provides a service to 23 villages in the Wolds and Coastal area, namely Barmston, Fraisthorpe, Bessingby, Bempton, Buckton, Boynton, Burton Agnes, Thornholme, Burton Fleming, Carnaby, Haisthorpe, Flamborough, Grindale, Harpham, Lissett, Gransmoor, Rudston, Sewerby, Skipsea, Ulrome, Thwing. Foxholes, Wold Newton.

Out and about at a village fete fundraising for good causes.

The club currently has a membership of 16 ladies and gentlemen, and each member has a responsibility as a village rep.

It raises funds for Lions Club charities which are local, national and international. Requests from the villages for help financially or for equipment etc are encouraged and acted upon swiftly.

The fund raising events over the year include attendance at village fetes with the club’s tombola caravan, prize bingo each month in local pubs, clubs and hotels, Easter Egg raffles in village pubs. Three large bingo events at Easter, Christmas and in the summer.

Race nights, Brass band concert each year in Burton Agnes Hall, Burton Agnes Hall Garden festival, Bempton Victorian market, Santa sleigh runs around most of the villages, being Santa and his elves at the Christmas grotto in Eastfield Garden Centre, Bridlington plus other events as they arise or attendance requested.

Services to the villages include coach trips for the elderly in the summer, coaches to the Bridlington Lions carol concert from the villages, a box of biscuits to every resident over 80 years of age in all the villages who have notified the lions that they are 80+.

The club also has social events eg visiting other clubs in the area, touring the Lifeboat station, and other tourist attractions around the villages, walking and car treasure hunts.

The club meets on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the Manor Court Hotel in Carnaby (7.30pm for a 7.45pm start).

Anyone who would like to have more details of membership is welcome to attend any of the meetings without any obligation to join.

The club is always on the lookout for new members, especially if they live in any of the villages listed above, but no-one will be turned away.

Anyone requiring more details is invited to contact this year’s president Keith Harris on Driffield 01377 254172.