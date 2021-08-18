Sparklers Drama Group back in action at the Spa after enforced break
Sparklers Drama Group has finally been able to get back together following an enforced Covid break of more than 16 months.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 7:42 am
Meeting on Tuesday evenings at Bridlington Spa and run by volunteers, the group hosts two sessions – one for those aged 8 and over, the other for those aged 13+. The group’s next project is the November Showcase in the Spa Theatre followed by performances in the All England Theatre Festival.
If you would like to learn more about the group or join (more members wanted) contact Chris on 07895 068324.