Six venues in new good beer pub-lication

Six pubs in the Bridlington area have made it into the new Hull and East Yorkshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) good beer guide.

The Board Inn, Marine Bar, Pack Horse, Prior John and the Telegraph Inn in Bridlington are all mentioned in the new guide, while the Ship Inn at Sewerby also was judged to have made the grade.

The Ship Inn at Sewerby.

The 2020 Good Beer Guide was released earlier this month by the CAMRA branch.

Branch chairperson Angela Cawte said: “We are delighted that this branch’s selection is as varied as ever.

“It includes a myriad of pubs either entered for the first time, re-entered, or those that have maintained their place for a number of years.

“The publication is where all the necessary work done to produce the Good Beer Guide comes together.

“It all seems much more real when I see the work that I and many others have done in print as a book I can hold in my hands.

“I have been to all but a small handful of our nominated pubs in person in the period when we decide which should be included.

“In all truth my personal opinion matters very little as the selection process is the sum of many parts and opinions of many active members.

“On behalf of the Hull and East Yorkshire branch of CAMRA I would like to offer congratulations to all the licensees and their cellar staff in maintaining the required high standard to achieve a place in the Good Beer Guide 2020.

“Any CAMRA members can have their say on what they think of their pint by using the NBSS system via the Whatpub website or the Good Beer Guide app.

“Their scores are taken into consideration and helps the branch select which pubs are deserving of a place in the guide.”