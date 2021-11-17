Six local causes share £22,930 from the Co-op’s Local Community Fund

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op

The Co-op has revealed a festive funding boost of £22,930 – taking the amount awarded across the local area since the Local Community Fund began in 2016 to £122,935.

The money will be shared by six organisations, all of whom are making a real difference to communities throughout the region.

They include:

The Kingfisher Cafe was awarded £6,858.36 via the Co-op Local Community Fund.

○ Kingfisher Cafe – £6,858.36

○ Kilham Church of England Primary School – £5,392.49

○ RNLI Flamborough – £2,350.54

○ Flamborough Village Hall – £1,616.02

RNLI Flamborough was boosted by £2,350.54.

○ Flamborough Women’s Institute – £1,285.20

○ The Avocet Trust, which provides lifetime support for vulnerable adults in the Bridlington area – £5,427.01

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and shared value at the Co-op, said: “Throughout the pandemic we’ve seen more Co-op members than ever play an active role in supporting their community by selecting a cause.

“Our insight has told us that support for mental wellbeing, access to food and education and employment for young people, are key for helping communities as they get back on their feet

Flamborough Village Hall has been awarded £1,616.02.

“We’re delighted to see the incredible amount Co-op members have raised over the past five years, by listening closely to our local communities and providing the long-term investment and support they need, our members and customers have all helped make their communities places where we can all be proud to live and work.”

The Local Community Fund is generated by members trading across the Co-op’s businesses and supports grassroots projects across the UK, encouraging shoppers to choose a local cause to support from a selection that are building stronger, more resilient communities.

Since 2016, they have raised £100 million for local communities, causes and charity partners.

The Co-op’s Local Community Fund has supported more than 25,000 causes across the UK.

Data from the latest funding shows that community support is needed more than ever, with more than million Co-op members selecting a cause in a single round of its Local Community Fund – the highest number since its launch in 2016.