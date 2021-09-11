Singer-songwriter Steve Harley and Cockney Rebel heading to Bridlington Spa next month

The show will include hits such as Judy Teen, Mr Soft, Love’s A Prima Donna, the legendary Sebastian, as well as the evergreen Make Me Smile (Come Up And See Me).

Steve Harley celebrates his 48th year in music in 2021 and continues to play concerts around the world. He said: “We see the world and play to great audiences; how good is that! I see great cities and their galleries and museums in our down-time, beautiful landscapes from the Arctic Circle to the Mediterranean coast, all in my life as a touring musician. It’s still the greatest job on earth.”