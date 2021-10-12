Singer Jane’s filming mission in Bridlington and on the Yorkshire Belle

Singing star and much-loved TV presenter Jane McDonald was in Bridlington last week while filming on location. Photo courtesy of www.jane-mcdonald.com

The star, who has fronted many travelogues and cruise programmes, spent time on Bridlington’s iconic pleasure cruiser the Yorkshire Belle.

Jane said via her website: “Since my tour finished, I’ve been really busy filming in Yorkshire.

“You may have spotted the photos of me visiting some amazing places and people.

“Whilst I do love travelling all over the world it’s been great to explore many of the wonderful sights that are right on my own doorstep. I can’t tell you much more than that now – but watch this space!”

Peter Richardson, the joint owner with his son Sam, said: “Jane was onboard with us doing some filming.