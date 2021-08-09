Sign language video to help deaf community take part in consultation about council services

Councillor Jacob Birch, the council’s equalities, diversity and inclusion champion.

The council recognises that deaf people can often feel excluded, so it needs to enable the deaf community to communicate with the authority effectively.

The film, which can be accessed tinyurl.com/2c4netmr, explains how deaf people can make their response either in writing or as a sign language recording using the smartsurvey link: www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/SensoryImpairmentInterview.

The East Riding of Yorkshire is home to over 340,000 people spread over a large geographical area.

As a council and provider of services to the local community, the authority continually strives to help ensure that everything possible is done to understand and meet the needs of everyone.

Councillor John Holtby, deputy leader of the council, said: “Consultations are vital as they enable our residents to have their say about current council services and priorities for future services.

“We want to make sure the views of deaf people are not just listened to but that they are properly understood and action taken where necessary to improve and create a more positive experience of engaging with the council.”

Councillor Jacob Birch, the council’s equalities, diversity and inclusion champion, said: “I want to help make the East Riding one of the best places to live and work.

“To achieve this goal we need to embrace equality, diversity and inclusion so everyone feels like they matter, are included in the services we offer and that their voices are heard in shaping our future services.