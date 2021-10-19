Shoebox appeal up and running once again at Christ Church – find out how to join in here!
Christ Church in Bridlington is again running a shoebox appeal, which will see parcels sent to children in Romania, Moldova, Ukraine and Bulgaria.
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 3:50 pm
People can call into Christ Church for a list of suitable items for the boxes, or telephone the Church Office on 01262 404100.
Filled boxes must be returned by Friday, November 5.
A £3 donation is also required to help cover the transport costs of the shoebox.