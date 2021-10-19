Shoebox appeal up and running once again at Christ Church – find out how to join in here!

Christ Church in Bridlington is again running a Shoebox appeal, which will see parcels sent to children in Romania, Moldova, Ukraine and Bulgaria.Christ Church in Bridlington is again running a Shoebox appeal, which will see parcels sent to children in Romania, Moldova, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

People can call into Christ Church for a list of suitable items for the boxes, or telephone the Church Office on 01262 404100.

Filled boxes must be returned by Friday, November 5.