Shoebox appeal up and running once again at Christ Church – find out how to join in here!

Christ Church in Bridlington is again running a shoebox appeal, which will see parcels sent to children in Romania, Moldova, Ukraine and Bulgaria.

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 3:50 pm
People can call into Christ Church for a list of suitable items for the boxes, or telephone the Church Office on 01262 404100.

Filled boxes must be returned by Friday, November 5.

A £3 donation is also required to help cover the transport costs of the shoebox.

Bridlington