Shaky will look the part for Elvis competition at Bridlington Spa

Bridlington’s Elvis impersonator Ian Deakin is hoping the judges can’t help falling in love with his performance at the annual Welcome To Elvis competition this month.

As the only local contestant in the contest, Ian is hoping that fans will show their support and fill The Spa to cheer him on.

Ian, who performs as Shaky but uses the stage name Andi Kean for the Elvis competition, has bought a striking new suit for the show.

The white Aloha from Hawaii-style outfit was shipped over from across the Pennines from a specialist tailor who makes Elvis costumes.

“It is always a great event with a brilliant atmosphere,” said Ian, 53.

“It’s the taking part that counts but it would be great to win.

“Something I have always wanted to do is travel the UK and Europe performing as Elvis.”

Ian said he became an Elvis fan as a nine-year-old and was listening to his music on the day ‘The King’ died.

“I was living in Australia at the time and I remember being in the house and listening to an Elvis record when the news came on the TV,” said Ian, who has auditioned on many occasions for The Voice, Britain’S Got Talent and The X Factor.

The Welcome To Elvis competition attracts acts from the UK and abroad and is being held at The Spa on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14, with a day of heats leading to the grand final.