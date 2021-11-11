Sewerby Winter Woodland event proving very popular with tickets selling very quickly

Sewerby Winter Woodland will run from December 3 to December 23.

Certain sessions are now sold out, but limited numbers of tickets are still available for some performances.

During the event, which runs from Friday, December 3 to Thursday, December 23. visitors will discover that The Snow Queen has cast a spell on the beautiful woodland, which has come alive with light and sounds.

Joining the Sewerby polar explorer on his expedition, they will travel through an illuminated tunnel into the winter woods, and embark on their quest into the Snow Queen’s domain.

Visitors will also be able to sample local craft stalls, including Fox Gins, hot roasted chestnuts, Stables Pizza, a range of gift and fragrance stalls, Guide Dogs for the Blind, cakes, the Dogs Trust, Fangfoss Pottery, and face painting.

There will also be a licensed bar, and vintage fairground rides and attractions, including hook a duck and bumper cars.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “I am delighted that Winter Woodland is proving so popular this year, and I can’t wait to see this amazing event!”

Entry will be at two timed sessions each day – the first will be from 4.30pm to 6.30pm and the second from 7pm to 9pm.