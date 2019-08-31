Sewerby Squirrels sessions return

September sees the return of the Sewerby Squirrels sessions, held for under 5s and their grown-ups at the Orangery at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Mondays from 10am to 11.30am.
September sees the return of the Sewerby Squirrels sessions, held for under 5s and their grown-ups at the Orangery at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Mondays from 10am to 11.30am.

September sees the return of the Sewerby Squirrels sessions, held for under 5s and their grown-ups at the Orangery at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Mondays from 10am to 11.30am.

On Monday, September 9, there is the Beach Explorers session – a chance to enjoy sand play, take part in dressing up and play with beach-themed toys.

On Monday, 16 September there will be an Edwardian Cleaning activity, which includes using a Dolly Tub, beating a carpet, polishing brass and playing with bubbles (weather dependent).

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more details about the Sewerby Squirrels.