Sewerby Squirrels sessions return

September sees the return of the Sewerby Squirrels sessions, held for under 5s and their grown-ups at the Orangery at Sewerby Hall and Gardens on Mondays from 10am to 11.30am.

On Monday, September 9, there is the Beach Explorers session – a chance to enjoy sand play, take part in dressing up and play with beach-themed toys.

On Monday, 16 September there will be an Edwardian Cleaning activity, which includes using a Dolly Tub, beating a carpet, polishing brass and playing with bubbles (weather dependent).

Visit www.sewerbyhall.co.uk for more details about the Sewerby Squirrels.