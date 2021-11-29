Sewerby Hall’s Winter Wonderland event sold out with 12,000 tickets purchased by visitors

All 12,000 tickets for Sewerby Hall’s Winter Woodland have been sold.

The Sewerby Winter Woodland event at Sewerby Hall and Gardens, which is being held between Friday, December 3 to Thursday, December 23, is now sold out.

The team at the venue have announced that all 12,000 tickets have gone.

Being held for the first time after having to be postponed last year, Sewerby Winter Woodland will take visitors on a magical outdoor journey of spectacular sounds and lights.

Marie Gascoigne, general manager of Sewerby Hall and Gardens, said: “This is fantastic news!

“It goes to prove there is still a huge appetite for festive events in the East Riding, especially after the disappointment of last year, and I am particularly pleased that the investment we have made in this stunning event has proved so popular.

“We have started installing the many elements of Winter Woodland this week, and I am beyond excited at what I have seen so far! We can’t wait to welcome our first visitors, and to bring Christmas back to Sewerby Hall and Gardens in style this year!”