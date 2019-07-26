Sewerby Gala returns this weekend with entertainment for all the family

This weekend sees the return of the annual Sewerby Gala with fun for all the family.

Gates at Sewerby Cricket Club will open at 10am on Sunday July 28 for a full day of entertainment.

Sewerby Gala in 2017

Guests will enjoy tribute shows from Take That, The Blues Brothers, SKA Madness and Elvis.

The event will also feature fun dog show, martial arts, American custom car show, comedy show, circus skills, Irish dancing, a craft fair, Punch & Judy, majorettes display, fairground, go karts, fencing, birds of prey, climbing wall, face painting and bar.

Organisers are hoping for better weather this year as Sewerby Cricket Club’s biggest annual fundraisers was postponed last year due to heavy rain.

All proceeds from the event on Sunday will go to Sewerby Cricket Club.