See stunning Scarborough sunrise and help raise funds for Saint Catherine’s in 2019 walk

Saint Catherine’s is inviting people of all ages to come together in support of patient care at the Sunrise Walk 2019.

The event will take place on Sunday September 22, starting at 6am from the main hospice site in Throxenby Lane.

Gill, Imogen and Phoebe Warburton.

The 6.5-mile circular route around both North and South Bays will give walkers chance to experience the beautiful Scarborough sunrise, while remembering loved ones and raising essential funds for Saint Catherine’s.

Event organiser Rhiannon Hunt said: “The Sunrise Walk is a wonderful way to support Saint Catherine’s.

“We need your help to provide our 16 services free of charge to patients and their families.

“Together we can make a difference to people in our area living with terminal illnesses.”

By raising £20, you could help provide an in-patient’s meals and refreshments for one day, or £200 in sponsorship could pay for a patient to attend the Wellbeing Centre for one day.

Entry costs £15 for adults and £5 for under 16s, which includes an event T-shirt, refreshments at the Harbour Bar and breakfast at Saint Catherine’s at the end of the walk.

The Sunrise Walk is sponsored by McCarthy & Stone and supported by the Harbour Bar.

To sign up go to www.saintcatherines.org.uk/events/sunrise-walk-2019, email fundraising@saintcatherines.co.uk or call (01723) 378406.

Gill Warburton of Scarborough will be walking with her daughters, Phoebe, 11, and Imogen, 8, her husband Mark, her sister Jo and uncle Alan.

They are walking in memory of Gill’s dad Pete Hampshire, who passed away on Valentine’s Day this year at Saint Catherine’s.

Gill said: “This was our first experience of Saint Catherine’s and we found that they really look after the family as well as the patient. Our main reason for doing the walk is to give something back.

“When we were at the hospice, it was lovely to be able to look at the gardens with all the birds and wildlife. We felt very well looked after.”