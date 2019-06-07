See 40 photos from Headlands and Bridlington School proms down the years
The class of 2019 are finishing their exams and getting ready to celebrate the end of their school days by getting dressed up for the school prom.
We have looked through the Free Press photo archives and found 40 pictures of Headlands School and Bridlington School students at their prom, in their ballgowns and smartest suits. See who you can spot.
1. Prom night in Bridlington
A selection of pictures from Bridlington and Headlands Schools prom nights from 2006 to 2018.