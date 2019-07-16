Second vegan festival to take place in Bridlington next month

The Bridlington Vegan Group is hosting its second vegan festival at Bridlington Spa on Sunday, August 11.

There will be live entertainment on the stage throughout the day plus a children’s entertainer and children’s activities with an eco friendly theme.

Inspirational speakers will be featuring in the promenade bar to inform and answer questions including George Martin (carnismdebunked.com).

Other speakers and more information can be found on the Bridlingtonveganfestival.co.uk website.

A spokesman said: “We have two rooms for yoga (including children’s yoga), meditation, tai chi and pilates.

“There’s, of course, fantastic hot and cold food and stalls all things vegan.

“This is an opportunity to see how you can help animals, lower your carbon footprint and celebrate our growing vegan culture at a fun and informative day at the seaside.”

Tickets are available at £3 from Planetwise, Prospect Street, Bridlington or online at The Spa. Tickets will be available on the door at £5.