Search for Britain's Top Tradesperson begins in Bridlington in annual competition

Bridlington's plumbers, electricians, builders and carpenters can put themselves forward to be named Britain’s Top Tradesperson.

The annual competition by Screwfix, aims to celebrate the work and professionalism of UK tradespeople, resulting in one individual winning a £20k trade bundle, comprising of £10k worth of tools, £5k tech and £5k to go towards future training.

A shortlist will be made for those selected to take part in a semi-final, before picking the top 10 finalists, who will travel to Screwfix live at Farnborough to meet a panel of judges.

Caroline Welsh, Director of Brand and Marketing at Screwfix, said: “As Screwfix celebrates the 10th anniversary of Britain’s Top Tradesperson, our goal is to find someone who is the embodiment of their trade. The search is on to crown someone who not only champions their trade, but also acts as an ambassador to help futureproof the industry and encourage future generations.

“Since we launched the competition in 2009, we have seen record levels of entrants year on year and we are excited to see what this year has to offer. We know from talking to our trade customers how much they enjoy taking part, and with such strong competition we will be looking for one high calibre individual”

Last years winner, Stuart Roache, said: “Winning the competition last year changed my business forever and created so many fantastic opportunities. The accolade is the ultimate recognition a tradesperson can receive. I would definitely encourage others to enter; the rewards are life changing!”

Entries can be made at Screwfix.com/btt until August 4.