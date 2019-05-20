Search for Bridlington Lifeboat crew in special treasure hunt fund-raiser

Volunteers at Bridlington’s RNLI station are inviting families to take part in a lifeboat treasure hunt on Bank Holiday Monday.

From 11am, visitors can pay £1 to pick up an entry from from the lifeboat gift shop and search for 10 caricatures of crew members which are hidden around the maritime trail on the seafront.

Take your entry form back to the boathouse and you will be entered into a draw to win an access all areas guided tour of the boathouse by one of the lifeboat crew.

There will also be tombola, cakes and craft stalls, along with children’s games for the kids. For the first time, the Barwell and Kirby Marching Band will entertain guests.

It is part of the organisation’s national Mayday fund-raising appeal which sees events around the country during the month.

The appeal is to help supply the volunteer crew with kit to enable them to save lives at sea.