A trapped seagull had a lift in a fire engine after it was rescued by crews on Saturday.

The bird was stuck in the fittings on a lamppost in Fortyfoot in Bridlington and crews used their aerial platform to help it get free.

The seagull was taken back to the fire station to be collected by the RSPCA.

Later in the day, firefighters were called to tackle a small fire in undergrowth which had spread from a camp fire in Bessingby Road.