Seafront stroll from Bridlington Lifeboat Station for Cystic Fibrosis cause

Logan Robinson was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at three weeks.

A group of walkers will be meeting outside the Bridlington Lifeboat station on the sea front before making their way towards Makis.

Trish Robinson, one of the organisers of the walk, said: “Most charities have suffered over the past year and we wanted to give something to this amazing charity.

“CF is very close to my heart as our grandson Logan Robinson, who was born last May, was diagnosed with it at three weeks. We were shocked as we didn’t know of any other family member who has had it.

“I had heard of it but knew little about the condition except it’s not curable. Both parents must have the defective gene and then if they go on to have a baby there will be a one in four chance the baby will have CF.

“Since being diagnosed Logan has his own team of doctors and specialists at both Castle Hill and Hull Royal who see him regularly to assess how he is doing. He has been on medication since day one and these people are fantastic.

“We are asking for sponsorship donations on the walk.

“I’m making yellow and purple stars ( yellow is the colour of the trust, purple the colour of CF awareness day).

“These are£3.50 each. We are also getting some CF donation boxes for people to stand up at places of work as every bit helps.

“If anyone would like to join us on the walk (observing the social distancing rules) they are welcome.