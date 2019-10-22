Seafret back at Spa as part of major tour

Bridlington’s finest, Seafret, will make a welcome return to their home town as part of a major European tour.

The stars will perform at Bridlington Spa on Saturday, June 6 next year after playing at some iconic venues across mainland Europe.

This concert will be the grand finale of the tour.

Seafret, made up of Jack Sedman and Harry Draper, will be promoting their highly anticipated new album ‘Most Of Us Are Strangers’ which is due to be released on Friday, February 7.

Following the release of their brand new single ‘Fall’, and a summer of live performances including supporting Lewis Capaldi at Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Seafret announced the 23-date UK and European headline tour, including a show at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

They have made a rousing return with the single, produced by Ross Hamilton at Rocket Science Recording Studios, Glasgow.

The band said: “Sometimes it feels like all the doors are closing around you and you can start losing heart in what you’re doing or where you are in your life. ‘Fall’ was written about overcoming that feeling and never giving up.”

The single is accompanied by an incredible video by director Stuart Alexander, who also directed the videos for their previous singles ‘Monsters’ and ‘Loving You’.

The duo added: “After working with Stuart on the previous to videos it only felt right to team up with him again for our latest video for ‘Fall’. Creating videos for the music really seems to give life to a track and Stuart always delivers above and beyond what we have in mind.

“The video itself is based in WW1 where a soldier is on the battlefield, fighting for his life trying to get home. The track was written about not giving up when things aren’t going to plan and we feel this powerful footage is a true example of that.

“Everyone involved in the making of this video worked their socks off to make this happen and we hope people really enjoy and connect with it in their own way.”

○ Tickets go on general sale on Friday, October 23 at 9am via www.bridspa.com, in person, or via the box office on 01262 678258.