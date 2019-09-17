Scrabble club spreads word for air ambulance

Scrabble players from Yorkshire and Cleveland recently travelled to Bridlington to take part in the Quay Scrabble Club’s annual charity event.

The players came from Hull, Shipley, Sheffield, Ilkley and Cleveland to take on the local players.

All players had a total of four timed games and prizes were awarded to the players in each division who won the most games with the largest spread.

A spokesman for Quay Scrabble Club said: “Once again we had wonderful weather and, as the competition takes place at the Sewerby Church hall, competitors were able to wander along to the cliff tops and admire the lovely view from there at the lunch break.

“The local players chose the Yorkshire Air Ambulance as this year’s charity and an estimated £120 was raised.

“Prizes were presented to winners in each division and for the highest score words.”