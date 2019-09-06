Scooter rally to be held in Bridlington thanks to Yorkshire Scooter Alliance

A scooter weekend will be held in Bridlington next month to fill the gap left by the national rally heading to Southport.

The town has been left off the 2019 calendar by the British Scooter Rallies Association, but Yorkshire Scooter Alliance have organised a free event on October 25-27.

File picture

While a number of scooterists have said they will follow the official trade show to the North West coast, Bridlington’s pubs and businesses are hoping others will stay loyal to East Yorkshire.

The main event on Saturday October 26, 11am-4pm, will include trade fair, scooter parking, parts fair, custom show including best Lambretta, best Vespa, best chopper plus many more.

There will also be top Yorkshire Scooter Alliance DJS and band Natural Rhythm playing on Saturday evening.

Organiser Paul Birch-Garth said the Yorkshire Scooter Alliance (YSA) "has decided to continue the tradition of having an end of season Rally in Bridlington on over the weekend of the 25th, 26th and 27th of October."

The free event which is open to everyone has been supported by local businesses who are offering discounts.

Paul added: "Thanks to 'The Pavilion' we have a dedicated venue who are providing food and drink discounts to YSA members wearing official wristbands, space for a parts fair, day scooter parking, a scooter custom show, a band and using official YSA scooter rally DJ’s.

"We also want to thank 'Spices 4U' who are the only other business at the moment offering discounts to YSA wristband wearing members."

The YSA is an alliance of over 64 Yorkshire wide scooter clubs which Paul says without their support the town would loose a valuable source of income.

"I appreciate that other business people have worked hard to put on events over that weekend. However, without the support of The YSA, a recognised scootering body, this would not be a scootering event and the town would have lost a valuable income source.

"There is talk that the National Scooter Event will return next year and alternate between the town and Southport, as it does with Scarborough and Whitby at the start of the season.

"The YSA will hold its AGM over the rally weekend and will consider working more closely in future with the Bridlington community to ensure a better alternative can be put in place for Scooterists and the people of Bridlington."

Organisers are still looking for raffle and trophy sponsors for the event as well as businesses who will offer YSA members discounts on products and services.

The Ravelstoke Hotel are sponsoring one of the custom scooter trophies and "have been instrumental to the other events being put on over the weekend."

Paul added that the YSA is "pleased to continue a longstanding tradition of scootering in Bridlington and hope to continue in to the future, be it a bi-annual event or an annual one."

For further information or for sponsorship details email ysa1944@outlook.com.