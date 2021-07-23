School’s Out programme set to keep children entertained throughout the summer

The School's Out activities, which have been put together by a number of East Riding of Yorkshire Council services, will take place at locations all across the area.

The activities, which have been put together by a number of East Riding of Yorkshire Council services, will take place at locations all across the East Riding and will include events such as art and drama workshops, football and swimming courses as well as a butterfly safari.

This year’s School’s Out programme can be found online at www.activeeastriding.co.uk. Click on #SchoolsOut to find a whole host of exciting and entertaining activities for children of all ages and abilities.

Active East Riding will be taking part in the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme run by the Department for Education and supported by Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford.

The programme will also run for the duration of the summer holidays and will provide holiday clubs, fun activities and free food hampers for children in the East Riding who are entitled to free school meals.

The activities will include art workshops and holiday camps at a number of different locations across the East Riding.

Councillor Victoria Aitken, portfolio holder for children and young people’s education, health and well-being at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “Keeping children of all ages entertained during the summer holidays can be a very challenging task.

“This year, the School’s Out programme and the activities planned through the Holiday Activities and Food scheme have put together so many exciting opportunities for children of all ages and abilities to get involved with, get active and have some fun.”