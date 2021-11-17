Scarborough Wellbeing Choir, say ‘Life is better when you are singing!’ - Here's how to join them

Scarborough Wellbeing Choir

The wellbeing choir is open to anyone of any ability, and there are no auditions, just the wish to sing, meet people and have a weekly event to look forward to.

The group can be seen at events around the area and already has bookings to perform this year for the veterans group, the Age UK Christmas party and in Scarborough town centre on one of the weekends leading up to Christmas .

New choir leader Robyn Keech said: “We do an array of songs from Elvis to Abba and we’re just starting to rehearse Christmas songs.”

Choir leader Robyn Keech

The choir meets on a Thursday afternoon at Scarborough Library from 4.30-5.30pm.

New members are always welcome to attend and the first session is free – all you have to bring is your voice and your enthusiasm.

The wellbeing choir is a great way to meet people