Scarborough to host new surfing festival: here's what you can have a go at during the day

A new surfing festival takes place in Scarborough next week.

Scarborough Surf Festival, on Saturday 5 October, will offer free surfing, swimming and lifesaving activities throughout the day, run by qualified instructors, for enthusiasts and complete novices alike.

Everyone is welcome and people don’t need to have their own surf board to learn new skills and have some fun.

The festival hub will be located in Scarborough’s North Bay, one of the Yorkshire coast’s surfing hot spots. The activities will be complemented by a range of food, drink and surfing merchandise stalls and organisations promoting how to care for the coastal environment.

There will also be a display of modern and classic VW vehicles.

There will be a charity collection during the festival for the Andrew McGeown Legacy Fund, which supports programmes and projects that help to reduce danger at sea and increase education about water safety.

As day turns to the night, the festival vibe will continue close by with an After Dark Event in The Tipi Venue at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The full programme of events and activities, with booking details, is:

10.00am: Junior Lifesaving Session with Coastal Concepts for children aged 8 to 14 years. Email coastalconcepts.info@gmail.com to register.

11.00am and 1.00pm: Swim Safe lessons run by Swim England for children aged 7 to 14 years, with safety cover provided by the RNLI. The lessons are being funded by the Scarborough and North Yorkshire Children’s University. There are 20 pre-bookable spaces on each session. To book a place, go to https://swimsafe.org.uk/locations/scarborough

2.00pm: Scarborough Surf Club ‘Surf Expression’ session/demo. Sign up on the day at Dexter’s Surf Shop stall on the promenade. Participants must have a Surfing England Membership Number to take part.

3.00pm: Beach Clean with Waves of Waste and Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. Everyone is welcome to take part. The meeting point is the benches opposite The Sands Complex. Please dress weather appropriate and bring gloves if you have them.

All day

Surf lesson taster sessions run by Dexter’s Surf Shop for 8 to 18 year olds. To book a session, call 01723 377565.

Surf lessons with Scarborough Surf School for ages 8 and above. To book, call 01723 585585.

Local food vendors selling hog roast, pizza and sweets, Hedge Hoggers local cider, educational and information stalls from University of Hull ‘My Plastic Pledge’ campaign, RNLI and Living Seas. Trade stalls from Dexter’s Surf Shop, Big Bobble Hats and Alpamare Water Park, which will be offering discounts and competitions.

5.00pm to midnight: Free entry to the After Dark Event at The Tipi Venue in Scarborough Open Air Theatre with music by live band ‘The Sub Gents’ plus support. The bar will be open for business and snacks will also be available to purchase.