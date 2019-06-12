Scarborough's Open Air Theatre creates new VIP pass

Concert goers at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre now have the option of a VIP pass when attending shows this summer.

Concert promoters Cuffe and Taylor have announced the launch of a new VIP pass, which allows holders to enter the venue early as well as other perks.

This year’s live music series got underway on Saturday night with Hacienda Classical, featuring Peter Hook, Bez and 808 State and rock superstars Biffy Clyro are next to headline the UK’s largest open-air arena on Friday.

Priced at £19.50, the pass – which will be available for every show at the venue this summer – enables concert goers to get into the venue at 5pm, an hour before gates open.

They will also be welcomed to the Open Air Theatre’s new cafe The Venue, situated alongside the North Bay Railway station, where they can enjoy a nine-inch pizza and a beer, wine or soft drink of their choice.

Numbers are limited to 50 per show and can only be purchased by those with a valid concert ticket.

Peter Taylor, director of Cuffe and Taylor, said: “People have asked us whether we could provide a VIP pass for concerts and we are delighted to be able to now offer this special early entry ticket.

“The refurbishment of the cafe allows us to be able to do this and will provide the perfect setting for 50 concert goers to relax ahead of what will be a sensational night of live music.”

The summers acts at the Open Air Theatre are:

Biffy Clyro on June 14.

Cliff Richard on June 26.

West End Proms on July 5.

Years & Years on July 18.

Madness on July 19.

Lewis Capaldi on July 20 and August 30.

Jess Glynne on July 21.

Kylie on August 1.

Queen Machine Symphonic featuring Kerry Ellis on August 31.

Tickets for all shows are on sale via www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com or in person from Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (01723 818111) and the Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).