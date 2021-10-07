Scarborough Rugby Club and the Rainbow Centre join forces to create Christmas food parcels

The Rainbow Centre's Trish Kinsella and volunteer and Andrew Carter promoting the 2020 christmas food appeal

The 12 Weeks of Christmas initiative began on Monday September 20 and runs until Friday 10th December.

Each week a specific item is requested to be added to the food parcels which will then be handed out in time for Christmas!

Detailed below are the items requested for each week - although anything you can spare will be most welcome!

Week 1. September 20 - Tea bags

Week 2. September 27 - Chocolate

Week 3. October 4 - Sugar

Week 4. October 11 - Hot Chocolate

Week 5. October 18 - Biscuits

Week 6. October 25- Coffee

Week 7. November 1 - Crisps

Week 8. November 8 - Jam

Week 9. November 15 - Tinned fruit

Week 10. November 22 - Sweets

Week 11. November 29 - Pickled onions / Piccalilli

Week 12. December 6 - Mince Pies

Scarborough Rugby Club will be acting as the drop-off point for any donations and a special station will be set up at the Club.