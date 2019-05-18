Scarborough Open Air Theatre: another act on way, here's who is coming so far
Another concert for the summer season at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre is set to be announced on Monday.
Whoever will be announced - at 10am on Monday according to the theatre's Facebook page - will be the 11th concert of the season. This time last year the full programme for that year had been announced but this year the promoters have said they are looking for quality, not quantity. Here's the line-up so far, tickets from www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com