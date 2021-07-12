Scarborough gets shout out during BBC’s England v Italy Euro 2020 final coverage

Scarborough South Bay - Great for holidays!

At the end of the football season, the thought of holidays is never far away, and that doesn’t just include the players, but the commentary team too.

During a slow moment in the play at the start of the second half, commentator Guy Mowbray let slip that he could soon be on his way to Scarborough.

He said: “Bonucci now Chiellini, the two inseparables at the back for Italy.

Jermaine Jenas

“So inseparable that next Wednesday their families are going on holiday together.”

Co-commentator Jermaine Jenas was quick to respond. He said: “I don’t think I’m inviting you on my holiday Guy!”

Then came the slightly crestfallen reply: “ I was hinting… I don’t think you’re going to Scarborough.”