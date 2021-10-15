Sandsacre Avenue will be closed to through traffic during resurfacing work
Sandsacre Avenue in Bridlington will be closed to through traffic for five days from Monday, November 1 to allow carriageway resurfacing work to take place.
The road will be closed to all traffic but access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents.
The alternative route for traffic affected by the closure will be via Wheatley Drive, Sewerby Road and Sandsacre Road. Diversion signs will be in place at the time.