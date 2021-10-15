Sandsacre Avenue will be closed to through traffic during resurfacing work

Sandsacre Avenue will be closed to through traffic for five days from Monday, November 1 to allow carriageway resurfacing work to take place. Sandsacre Avenue will be closed to through traffic for five days from Monday, November 1 to allow carriageway resurfacing work to take place.

Sandsacre Avenue in Bridlington will be closed to through traffic for five days from Monday, November 1 to allow carriageway resurfacing work to take place.

The road will be closed to all traffic but access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents.