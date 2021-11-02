Salt on the Harbour restaurant opens after £250,000 investment

Salt on the Harbour is now offering an a la carte evening menu as part of a rich culinary offering that also includes full day time and evening seafood-oriented restaurant and bar meals.Salt on the Harbour is now offering an a la carte evening menu as part of a rich culinary offering that also includes full day time and evening seafood-oriented restaurant and bar meals.

The eatery has been a love affair from day one for local entrepreneur and restaurateur Michael Harrison, who has put his money where his mouth is by supporting Bridlington’s lobster, crab and fish industry and local food prodcuers.

He said: “We buy and source all our crab, lobster, and seafood right here from approved dealers in Bridlington harbour - you can see it landed right outside. We are totally committed to providing the very best quality, locally landed seafood.

Salt on the Harbour chefs Steve Chandler (left) and Richard Gardner.

“We look into what goes into our meals very, very closely and are prioritising buying locally and reducing our food miles at all times, which means Yorkshire reared beef and lamb.

“If it’s not produced or grown right here in Yorkshire we look as close to home as possible - our oysters are Northumbrian.

“The fishermen are pleased we are backing it, too - especially considering the difficulties the fishing industry has faced with Brexit-related exports and also creating new markets for shellfish in the UK’s hospitality sector.”

Neil Robson and Mark Blake of Bridlington Bay Shellfish and Genesis Fishing, supplies crab and lobster into UK and international markets and is as pleased as punch with the new restaurant opening right on the quayside.

“Salt on the Harbour is putting lobster and crab on the restaurant map right here in Bridlington; you don’t see lobster that much on menus, but we’ve got the largest shellfish port in Europe here, so it seems ridiculous that you could rarely order it in our local restaurants,” said Mr Robson. “Michael and his team have changed that.”