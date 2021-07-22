Saint Catherine's launches summer raffle - here's how you can win £2,500 top prize

The raffle will be drawn on Thursday August 26 and the prizes are as follows:

First prize - £2,500

Second prize - £250

Saint Catherine's 2021 spring raffle winners, left to right: Anna Anderson-Hawkes, John Mackenzie with grandchildren Spencer and Isobel, and June Webster.

Third prize – 5 x £50

Margaret Middlebrook, chairman of the board of trustees, said: “At Saint Catherine’s, we are always looking ahead to how we can provide the most outstanding care for our patients and their loved ones, both now and in the future.

“One of the ways you can help us do this is to take part in our summer raffle.

"Every ticket sold will help us to raise much-needed funds to ensure we can provide specialist end-of-life care, 24/7, 365 days a year, free of charge to those who need it.”

Margaret Middlebrook, chairman of the board of trustees at Saint Catherine's.

Anna Anderson-Hawkes, a retired nurse, won £50 on a spring raffle.

She has provided training in the past for patients at Saint Catherine’s on relaxation and anxiety – and she has also had a family member cared for at the hospice.

Anna said: “I would encourage others to take part in the raffle as it’s such a good cause and it support’s the hospice’s services.”

June Webster was lucky enough to be drawn out twice – winning two prizes of £50.

Her husband was cared for at the hospice 12 years ago.

She said: “I’ve supported Saint Catherine’s ever since – they do such a good job.

"I could stay with him while he was at the hospice and it was such a relief.”

John Mackenzie has been supporting Saint Catherine’s since his late wife Julie was cared for, both in the in-patient unit and at home.

His £50 win was shared between his grandchildren Spencer and Isobel.

John said: “Julie was very well looked after so we all like to donate to Saint Catherine’s as a family.”

Tickets, priced at £1 each, or books of 20, are on sale now in all Saint Catherine’s charity shops, by emailing the fundraising department at [email protected] or by calling (01723) 378406 and speaking to one of the team.